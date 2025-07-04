Trail of destruction left in Fall River following severe storm

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Crews are left cleaning up on after heavy rains and whipping winds toppled trees and tore off roofs Thursday night.

Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon says wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour, battering the city and kept emergency personnel busy through much of the night.

“The storm hit hard and fast, and it hit everywhere,” he said.

On Bank Street, a property under renovation collapsed.

Fall River storm damage (WPRI)

Similarly, the roof of an abandoned building on Pleasant Street was torn off by the wind, sending bricks spilling onto the sidewalk.

Fall River storm damage (WPRI)

Officials say hundreds of tree limbs came down across the city, many striking homes, vehicles, and taking down utility lines.

Several people became trapped in their vehicles as a result of the limbs down or flooded roadways.

“The response across all departments was immediate,” Chief Bacon said. “Fire, police, EMS, DPW, the Building Department, Emergency Management, and the utility crews all worked together to make sure people were safe.”

There were no reports of any major injuries, and crews will be out on Friday clearing debris and helping residents recover from the damage.

“This is going to take some time to clean up,” Chief Bacon said. “But we’ll get through it. That’s what this city does.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group