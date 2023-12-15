‘Terrible tragedy’: Man dies in accidental Raynham house fire

RAYNHAM, Mass. — Authorities are saying a Thursday night fire that killed an older adult male in Raynham was accidental.

Emergency crews responding to 105 Peter Street just before 11 p.m. for a house fire found that heavy flames prevented firefighters from gaining access to the home, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Firefighters attacked the blaze, entered the home, and found one adult male occupant who was deceased.

The identity of the deceased man has not been released.

Officials say it took about an hour to extinguish the flames.

“Our thoughts today are with the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Chief Bryan LaCivita. “This is a terrible tragedy for them and a loss for our community. Sadly, we know that most fire deaths take place where we should be safest – at home.”

Investigators say the cause of the fire was accidental, and identified “multiple potential factors” that could’ve led to the blaze. Because they couldn’t identify a single definitive cause, the fire will officially remain undetermined.

However, investigators did notice there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

“Sadly, more than a dozen fire deaths this year have taken place in homes that did not have working smoke alarms, and at least six of them involved people over 65,” State Fire Marshal Jon Davine said. “Older adults are at greatest risk in a fire: if you or a friend or relative need help installing smoke alarms where you live, your local fire department may be able to help.”

Raynham’s Fire Chief echoed a similar sentiment.

“Please take a few minutes today to be sure you and your loved ones are protected by working smoke alarms on every level of your home,” he said. “Create a home escape plan with two ways out and practice it so everyone knows what to do and where to go when you hear that alarm.”

The fire was investigated by the Raynham Fire Department, Raynham Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Bristol County District Attorney.

Mutual aid to the scene was provided by Taunton Fire Department and Bridgewater Fire Department.

