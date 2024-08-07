Suspect starts fire at Attleboro convenience store after attempted robbery, police say

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of starting a fire at a store after a failed robbery attempt.

Police say they responded to the Lucky Lotto convenience store on Washington Street just before midnight for a report of an attempted armed robbery.

Arriving officers were allegedly told by the clerk a masked man entered the store and after briefly walking around, left and came back with a clear glass beer bottle with a liquid substance inside of it.

After confronting the man about what was in the bottle, the clerk said the suspect threatened to burn down the store if he didn’t give up the money in the cash register.

The suspect then poured the liquid onto the rug near the doorway and ignited it with a lighter after the clerk refused to give any money, according to authorities.

The flammable liquid caused a small fire which was extinguished by the clerk. There were no reported injuries.

The masked suspect fled on foot and was reportedly last seen on Washington Street. Officials say he was heading towards the Pawtucket, Rhode Island line.

He is described as a 6′0″-6′3″ tall light-skinned male of medium build wearing a black face mask and a hooded sweatshirt with a white “Jordan” logo. He was also wearing black pants with distinctive white markings, black and white sneakers, and was wearing a small black backpack.

Anyone with information about the investigation may contact the Attleboro Police Department Detective Division at (508) 222-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

