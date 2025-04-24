Rehoboth firefighters rescue child stuck 35 feet up in a tree

REHOBOTH, Mass. — A 5-year-old Rehoboth boy needed a little help from firefighters after getting stuck high up in a tree.

The unusual incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.

“I was working down in the basement and, uh, my wife was in the front yard and the kids came over to the side, and next thing we knew, we had our son way up high in the tree,” the boy’s father said.

35 feet in the year, the boy was stuck near the top of a skinny tree and couldn’t get down.

“He managed to prop the board up against the tree and get pretty high,” he said. “I think he was freaking out the most of all. He didn’t like being up that high.”

The rescue was a first for Rehoboth firefighters.

“One of the captains went up the ladder and secured him with a rope and a belt just to make sure you know he’d be safe and just carried him down the ladder,” a fire official said.

The boy was uninjured and placed safely on the ground.

“We’re going to tell the story about Malachi climbed the tree for a long time, I think,” the boy’s father said. “Boys will be boys.”

Everyone knows fire departments respond to cats stuck in a tree. Well today was a first for us, we responded to a kid... Posted by Rehoboth Ma Fire Department on Tuesday, April 22, 2025

