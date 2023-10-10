Police searching for man accused of grabbing child at Fall River playground

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Authorities are looking for a man they say grabbed a girl while she was climbing on the monkey bars at a local playground Monday morning.

Officers responding to the Kennedy Park Playground around 11:45 a.m. for a report of an unknown man attacking a child found the girl’s mother who says a man tried to physically remove her daughter from the monkey bars while she was playing, according to Fall River Police.

The mother reportedly had to intervene and remove the man’s hands from the child. He fled the area on foot and headed north towards Broadway, according to police.

He is described as a Black male with dark facial hair wearing a grey hat and a hooded sweatshirt.

“Despite the fact that this incident does not fit the traditional hallmarks of an attempted abduction, the Fall River Police Department is taking it very seriously,” police wrote in a social media post.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to call Det. Nicholas Custadio of the Major Crimes Division at 508-676-8511 ext. 259.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

