Police: 2 dead, 3 injured in Christmas Day drunk driving crash on Somerset bridge

SOMERSET, Mass. — A New York man is facing a host of charges after allegedly causing a wrong-way crash in Somerset on Christmas Day that killed two people and hospitalized three others.

Adam M. Gauthier, 41, of New York City, New York, formerly of Somerset, is charged with motor vehicle homicide while under the influence, manslaughter, OUI-liquor while causing serious bodily injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and wrong-way operation on a state highway.

Troopers responding to the westbound side of the Veterans Memorial Bridge (Route 6) just after 11 p.m. for a report of a wrong-way crash found that Gauthier was driving a 2023 Land Rover SUV with a New York registration eastbound in the westbound lane and had crashed head-on into a 2014 Infiniti QX50 SUV and a 2019 Honda Accord Sedan, according to State Police.

The driver of the Infiniti, identified as Floriano Arruda, 73, of Seekonk, and the back seat passenger, 15-year-old Jacoby Arruda of Seekonk, his grandson, were both pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital and Charlton Memorial Hospital respectively, according to authorities.

68-year-old Donna Arruda, wife of Floriano, was sitting in the front seat of the Infiniti and sustained serious injuries. She remains in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

Officials say the driver and passenger of the Honda, identified as two young women from Taunton, were hospitalized with injuries not considered to be life-threatening at Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Both westbound lanes of the bridge were closed for four hours while authorities investigated the wreck.

Gauthier was also transported to the Rhode Island Hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash and remains under State Police guard. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

He has since been transported to Saint Luke’s Hospital and will be arraigned from his hospital bed on Tuesday afternoon.

State Police-Dartmouth Barracks, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County, Fall River, and Somerset Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

