More than 300 vehicles cause large-scale disturbance at Freetown gas station, police say

FREETOWN, Mass. — Freetown’s police chief is vowing to address public safety concerns after hundreds of people gathered at a gas station over the weekend.

According to authorities, officers responding to a report of a large-scale disturbance around 10 p.m. on Saturday at Neon Marketplace Gas Station on Innovation Way found that over 300 vehicles gathered on the property and were engaging in erratic and reckless driving, restricting access to the gas station.

Officers called for mutual aid assistance from surrounding towns due to the sheer number of people and vehicles.

Video shows a chaotic scene as the vehicles file out from the property.

Police say several fights had taken place before officers arrived. Witnesses claimed that a gun was displayed during one of the confrontations.

Investigators determined the gathering was part of a privately organized vehicle event, which had hired private security for the occasion.

The crowd was eventually dispersed by approximately 11:45 p.m.

“Although this incident resulted in no injuries and minimal reported damages, the risk of public safety was substantial,” Chief Scott Rose said. “Events of this nature have been increasing in size and frequency at this location, placing a significant burden on the community and law enforcement resources. Moving forward, we are committed to addressing these concerns to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.”

The incident remains under investigation by Freetown Police and there were no reports of any arrests.

Officers from Fall River, Lakeville, Berkley and the Massachusetts State Police all assisted at the scene.

