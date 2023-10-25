Investigation underway after 2 people shot in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two people were hospitalized after a daytime shooting in Fall River Wednesday.

Officers responding to the area of John Street around 1:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting found a man and a woman who were both shot in the chest, according to Fall River Police. Both victims were transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

