Easton Police searching for missing 24-year-old man with autism

EASTON, Mass. — Police are searching for a man with autism they say needs medical care.

The 24-year-old left from the House of Possibilities at 350 Washington Street at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to authorities.

The man is considered endangered and was last known to be on foot.

He is described as 6 feet tall, wearing black shorts and a navy blue or black t-shirt.

Police say the man has family in Brockton and has been found there during past incidents.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group