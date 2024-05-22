DA: Taunton woman to serve over 5 years in prison for causing near-fatal injury to 2-year-old

TAUNTON, Mass. — A woman was sentenced to prison on Friday for nearly beating a toddler to death in 2019.

32-year-old Alanna Taylor was convicted of assault and battery on a child causing substantial bodily injury and obstruction of justice after a week-long trial in Fall River Superior Court.

Judge Daniel O’Shea sentenced Taylor to serve six to eight years in state prison with two years of probation, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Taylor and her fiancé had one biological daughter together and Taylor had another daughter from a previous relationship.

The 2-year-old victim was not a biological child of Taylor’s and was placed in the home with his father. Authorities say the father, Taylor’s fiancé, worked long hours outside the home, thus leaving Taylor caring for the three small children.

On December 11, 2019, a friend of Taylor’s reportedly stopped over to drop off a nebulizer to one of Taylor’s daughters. The friend noticed the 2-year-old victim “was fine” but remained seated on the toilet for the entire 20-30 minutes during the visit.

Taylor then called the friend back to the house after the victim was described as “lifeless,” according to authorities. Against Taylor’s wishes, because she did not want DCF involved, the friend called 911.

The 2-year-old victim was flown to Morton Hospital with extensive head injuries that were consistent with physical abuse. According to investigators, the child nearly died from the injuries.

Taylor was interviewed by police and said the victim fell off the toilet and struck his head on the bathtub. However, the friend eventually told investigators she would no longer lie for Taylor, and that Taylor caused the injuries to the 2-year-old.

“I am very pleased that the jury held the defendant accountable for inflicting life threatening injuries on the two year old victim who was not her natural child. She repeatedly lied about her involvement in seriously injuring the child and tried to get her friend to lie and cover up for her,” District Attorney Quinn said. “Sadly. the defendant is not fit to care for any children. I commend the defendant’s friend for testifying against her, which was not an easy thing to do.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group