‘Bring it on’: Democratic AG’s unite in Boston to discuss ICE activity in New England

BOSTON — Attorney generals from Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts answered questions from concerned citizens during a town hall in Boston about recent ICE activity.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell spoke to begin the event.

“All of us probably have a target on our back,” she told dozens in the crowd Friday night. “But, we say bring it on. We welcome it.”

Concerned citizens stepped up to ask the panel of democratic leaders questions and express their worries.

One explained, “One of the top issues that concerns me today is ICE abducting people off our streets without warrants, without charges.”

Campbell said nothing is off the table in terms of holding ICE agents or the federal administration accountable over the recent arrests. They said Friday they are working with individuals targeted, and are spreading information to those that could be vulnerable.

Recent body-camera from Worcester Police’s response to a May 8th detainment by ICE where federal authorities were surrounded was a main topic of conversation.

Campbell explained, “It is horrific. It is not promoting public safety. It is promoting fear.”

Massachusetts GOP Chair Amy Carnevale told Boston 25 News Friday democratic leaders in New England should take a step back.

“The rally itself seems much more political in nature than legal,” she said. “Massachusetts has a lot to lose in terms of federal funding.”

A regional GOP join statement in response to the town hall read:

“The Republican Parties of Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, Rhode Island and Connecticut release the following statement in response to the “United in Justice New England Town Hall” with Attorneys General Tong (CT), Frey (ME), Campbell (MA), Nerenha (RI) and Clark (VT):

“Less than two years ago, New England was overrun by waves of illegal aliens who strained the ability of our states to provide basic government services for their citizens, and today we are still dealing with the criminal repercussions and resulting budget shortfalls.

“Rather than support cooperative efforts with ICE to deport violent illegal aliens, these far-left attorneys general are failing our residents by providing legal cover for tone-deaf media stunts over their well-being.

“President Trump will continue his work to restore law and order in New England and across America. Meanwhile, these Democratic state prosecutors should focus on their actual jurisdictions and solving the problems caused by their ideological crusades.”

