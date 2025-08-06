Brighton man arrested, accused of shooting 15-year-old in Roxbury

BOSTON — A Brighton man is facing a bevy of gun charges following a weekslong investigation into the shooting of a 15-year-old.

19-year-old Isaac Gonzalez is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition without an FID card, firearm use in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, firearm violation with three prior violent or drug crimes, and unlawful possession of a firearm without an FID card (a subsequent offense).

Boston Police say they responded to a report of a shooting on July 30 just before 7 p.m. in the area of 835 Huntington Avenue in Roxbury.

First responders found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to authorities.

He was transported to an area hospital.

Investigators determined the shooting had actually taken place near 10 New Whitney Street, which is adjacent to Huntington.

After reviewing physical and electronic evidence, Boston Police say they identified Isaac Gonzalez as the suspect.

A warrant for his arrest was issued out of West Roxbury District Court, including a search warrant for his Brighton home.

On Wednesday around 10:15 a.m., officers arrested Isaac Gonzalez at 25 Jan Karski Way in Dorchester.

He will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

No further information was immediately available.

