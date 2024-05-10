BOSTON — Patients in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Brigham and Women’s Hospital are ready to celebrate their first Mother’s Day with a little rest and relaxation.

“[The patients] hope for all moms and mother figures to be just as relaxed this weekend as the NICU babies were for their spa day photo shoot,” a spokesperson for the hospital said.

Project Sweet Peas also donated spa day bags to be distributed to all the mothers in the NICU.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Brigham and Women's NICU babies have 'spa day' photoshoot ahead of Mother's Day (Brigham and Women's Hospital)

