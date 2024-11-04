Bridgewater woman wins the $1 million prize in instant ticket game

Bridgewater, Mass. — A Bridgewater woman has won the $1 million prize this past week in an instant ticket game.

Beverly Colton is the winner of the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” this week.

She purchased her ticket at the Roche Bros in town, receiving $10,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.

Colton chose the cash option prize and received $650,000.

Congrats to Beverly!

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

