Brick-wielding man arrested after smashing his way into multiple Boston businesses, police say

BOSTON — A Cambridge man has been arrested in connection with a string of alleged break-ins at multiple stores in Boston’s Beacon Hill section.

According to Boston police, around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to 103 Charles Street for reports of breaking and entering in progress.

Upon arrival, officers observed a glass pane broken on the entrance door at Tibet Emporium. Officers also spotted a brick inside the store that appeared to be used to break the glass, police reports indicated.

The suspect was described as a male wearing a dark-colored jacket. Officers began to search the area for anyone matching the description.

Around the same time, officers received a call for a burglar alarm for a “glass break” at the Thieves Next Door at 53 Charles Street.

According to the police reports, officers updated the description of the suspect, stating that a white male was wearing a black jacket. The suspect was observed on security cameras breaking a glass display case at Thieves Next Door and removing items from the case.

When officers arrived at that business, they observed a brick on the steps of the store with a broken window pane and an audible alarm coming from inside. Officers entered the business and saw the glass display on the counter to be broken with multiple items disturbed.

The owner of Thieves Next Door said the case contained multiple jewelry items.

While searching for the suspect, two officers in a cruiser noticed the front door of 15 Charles Street open. The officers approached the door and heard a “thump” from inside, indicating there was someone on the other side of the door, the reports said.

The officers drew their firearms and one used his foot to push the door of the building open, revealing a man who was holding a brick.

That man was identified as James Schaff, 57, of Cambridge, and was arrested on the scene.

Schaff is being charged with breaking and entering a building at nighttime for a felony, being a common and notorious thief, and destruction of property over $1,200, police said.

During the booking process, police say officers found several pieces of stolen jewelry in Schaff’s jacket.

Schaff will appear in Boston Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

