Bregman will play third base, Devers will DH as Red Sox begin 2025 season in Texas, Cora says

BOSTON (AP/Boston 25) — The Boston Red Sox will roll out a new-look lineup when they begin their 2025 regular season against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that newly acquired free agent Alex Bregman will play third base this season, with incumbent Rafael Devers moving to designated hitter.

“We all are in the winning business, and he understands that,” Cora told WEEI-AM. “It’s like everything, right: You don’t have to agree with it, but at the end of the day what are we going to go out there and perform every single day.”

Devers has developed into one of the top hitters in the American League over the past seven-plus seasons, batting .279 with 200 home runs and 638 RBIs while earning three All-Star selections and picking up MVP votes five times. While the Red Sox refused to make a long-term commitment to homegrown stars Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts, they signed Devers before the 2023 season to a 10-year, $313.5 million deal.

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 15: Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox throws out Bo Bichette (not in the picture) #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays at first base in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre on September 15, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

But Devers has struggled at third base, where he has played almost 1,000 games, leading the league in errors at the position seven years in a row. When the team signed Bregman — the reigning Gold Glover winner at the position — this spring, Devers said: “Third base is my position.”

“We had conversations throughout spring training, and he was very vocal about how he felt,” Cora told the radio station. “We made a decision: Alex is going to play third, Raffy’s going to DH.”

Cora said Devers has been working to understand the routine as a designated hitter. He will bat second, with Bregman batting third.

“I think having Alex behind him is going to benefit him,” Cora said. “I expect a great season from Raffy.”

The changes mean Masataka Yoshida, who played all but one game as DH last season, is looking for a spot in the lineup. He still has three years and almost $56 million left on his contract.

Masataka Yoshida, Mitch Garver Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida follows through on his single in front of Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)

The Texas Rangers host the Boston Red Sox for the season opener

Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (0-0); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Boston Red Sox in the season opener.

Texas went 78-84 overall and 44-37 at home last season. The Rangers batted .238 as a team in the 2024 season with a .686 OPS.

Boston had an 81-81 record overall and a 43-38 record in road games last season. The Red Sox averaged 8.7 hits per game last season while batting a collective .252.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group