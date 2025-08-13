Bregman, Narváez home runs power Red Sox to 14-1 win over Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman homered against his former team for a second straight game and Carlos Narváez added a three-run shot to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 14-1 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Dustin May (7-8) scattered five singles across six scoreless and struck out eight in his second start since a trade from the Dodgers.

The loss drops the Astros into a tie with Seattle for the AL West lead after the Mariners beat the Orioles 1-0 for their eighth consecutive win Tuesday.

Bregman, who is playing in Houston as a visitor for the first time this week, hit another two-run home run Tuesday night after hitting one in his first at-bat in Monday night’s 7-6 loss. He spent his first nine seasons with the Astros before signing with the Red Sox this offseason.

His homer came after Narváez slugged a three-run shot as Boston scored five runs with two outs in the sixth to push the lead to 7-0.

Houston starter Spencer Arrighetti (1-3) struggled with command in his second start since missing four months with a broken right thumb. He allowed just one hit and two runs, but walked a career-high five in five innings.

The bases were loaded with one out in the third when Arrighetti plunked Trevor Story on the hand to make it 1-0. The Red Sox made it 2-0 when Roman Anthony, who hit a solo homer in the eighth, scored on a sacrifice fly by Masataka Yoshida.

Wilyer Abreu hit an RBI double in the seventh and a two-run double in Boston’s four-run eighth that made it 12-0.

The Red Sox added two runs in the ninth with outfielder Chas McCormick on the mound.

Key moment

The home run by Narváez that padded the lead in the sixth inning.

Key stat

Bregman’s home run Tuesday was his 96th in the regular season at Daikin Park.

Up next

Houston RHP Hunter Brown (9-5, 2.51 ERA) opposes RHP Walker Buehler (7-6, 5.40) in the series finale Wednesday night.

