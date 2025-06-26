BREAKING NEWS HEADLINE

$1 million prize won on ticket sold in Roxbury

June 25, 2025

Sendy Vaughn Suazo of Roxbury is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Monopoly Doubler” instant ticket game.

Vaughn Suazo chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on investing her winnings.

She purchased her winning ticket at Dearborn Liquor Store, 60 Dearborn St. in Roxbury. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group