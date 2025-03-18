Brazilian national living in Mass. arrested for selling fake Social Security cards and Green Cards

BOSTON — A Brazilian national living in Woburn was arrested Tuesday for allegedly selling fake Social Security cards and fake Green Cards, the U.S. attorney said.

Liene Tavares DeBarros Jr., 39, is charged with one count of unlawful transfer of a document or authentication feature, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tavares DeBarros was scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court in Worcester.

According to the charging documents, Tavares DeBarros sold a Social Security Number Card and a Green Card to an undercover officer in October in exchange for $250.

In December, Tavares DeBarros allegedly sold two more Social Security cards and Green Cards to the undercover officer in exchange for $500, Foley said.

If convicted on the charge of unlawful transfer of document or authentication feature and unlawful production of document or authentication feature, Tavares DeBarros faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Tavares DeBarros will also be subject to deportation upon completion of any sentence imposed, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group