BRAINTREE, Mass. — Braintree Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in several “Peeping Tom” cases where a male is “viewing or filming” young females in their homes, police said.

Braintree Police on Friday released surveillance video of the male being sought in the cases, which are centered around two neighborhoods. Most of the cases have occurred since November 2023, but others may date back to 2021, police said.

The male has appeared outside of homes in the areas of Alida and Angela roads, and at all times during the day, from early evening to early morning, police said.

“We have some investigative leads but also need assistance from any resident who may have encountered a suspicious person on their property,” police said in a Facebook post. “We ask residents to check their camera footage to see if any persons have been captured on their surveillance systems.”

Police said neighbors “should remain vigilant and report further suspicious activity.”

Braintree Police seek public’s help in identifying person of interest in ‘Peeping Tom’ cases (Braintree Police)

“The motivation of this person is unknown,” police said. “In each case the person is surreptitiously viewing or filming young females in their homes.”

Police described the person as a “light-skinned male of average height and build.”

“While following leads, we have also been saturating the area with marked and undercover patrols,” police said. “These cases are usually solved with the assistance of our community; our neighbors will be our best source of information to identify this person.”

While these crimes are misdemeanors, police said “they are extremely distressing and violating for those involved.”

“We can use your help,” police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the detective unit at 781-794-8620.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

