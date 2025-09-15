Braintree Little League World Series team honored with rolling rally

BRAINTREE, Mass. — The City of Braintree turned out in force to celebrate their recent Little League World Series run.

Hundreds of fans lined the streets for a parade, praising the players’ grit and sportsmanship.

The team got to meet 2004 World Series champion Keith Foulke.

“I think some people fell in love with the team and the effort put into it.”

The team will come together again on Wednesday and go to the Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

Braintree American played in the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, PA.

Braintree lost to Booney Lake on August 17 after a historic season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

