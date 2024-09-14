Brady Cook helps No. 6 Missouri rally past No. 24 Boston College 27-21

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Brady Cook passed for a touchdown and ran for another TD, helping No. 6 Missouri top No. 24 Boston College 27-21 on Saturday.

Nate Noel rushed for 121 yards for the Tigers (3-0), who trailed 14-3 early in the second quarter. Blake Craig kicked four field goals.

Cook was 21 for 30 for 264 yards. He found Luther Burden III for a 19-yard touchdown with 3:04 left in the first half, and Noel tied it at 14 when he carried in the 2-point conversion.

Cook’s 6-yard TD run lifted Missouri to a 24-14 lead in the third quarter, and Craig made a 31-yarder with 5:58 left in the fourth.

Thomas Castellanos passed for 249 yards and three touchdowns for Boston College (2-1), but he also tossed two interceptions. The Eagles finished with just 49 yards rushing on 26 carries.

Castellanos and Boston College got off to a fast start, putting together a 14-play, 75-yard drive on the opening possession of the game. Castellanos’ 12-yard touchdown pass to Jerand Bradley made it 7-0 with 7:31 left in the first quarter.

After Craig kicked a 38-yarder for Missouri, the Eagles scored again on their third drive — this time on a broken play. Castellanos dropped the snap and recovered his own fumble, and then passed to a wide-open Reed Harris for a 67-yard strike with 9:44 left in the first half.

But the Tigers rallied in the last part of the second quarter. Craig made a 56-yarder on the final play of the first half to give his team a 17-14 edge at the break.

The defense helped lead the way in the second half, holding the Eagles to seven points and minus-3 yards rushing in the second half on eight carries.

UP NEXT

Boston College: Hosts Michigan State next Saturday night.

Missouri: Opens SEC play when it hosts Vanderbilt next Saturday afternoon.

