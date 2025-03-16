Bow man passes away after dump truck falls on top of him

BOW, N.H. — A Bow man has passed away from his injuries after being pinned underneath a dump truck.

Earlier on Saturday morning, around 11:24 A.M., Bow Police and Fire were dispatched to the area of Branch Londonderry Turnpike West to reports of a 35-year-old man pinned underneath a dump truck.

Concord Fire Department, the New Hampshire State Police, and the NH Medical Examiners Office all assisted in the response.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed the reports, and the Bow Fire Department was able to lift the dump body of the truck to free the man.

The man, unfortunately, passed away from his injuries.

“The Bow Police Department sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual who passed.” The department wrote on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

