Bourne woman arrested after attempting to break into vehicles in Wareham parking lot

WAREHAM, Mass. — On Sunday, Wareham officers were dispatched to a Stop and Shop parking lot to reports of a ‘suspicious female’ pulling on parked car doors.

Officers identified the woman as 34-year-old Cassandra Lewandowski of Bourne.

Upon initial investigation, Lewandowski had discarded a loaded firearm while interacting with officers.

Officers also learned that Lewandowski stole items from an unsecured vehicle in the parking lot.

Lewandowski was placed under arrest and charged with numerous firearm charges, Breaking into a motor vehicle, and larceny.

Lewandowski is currently being held on bail and awaiting her arraignment at Wareham District Court on February 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

