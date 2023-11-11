Bourne police investigating an incident that hurt two individuals, one juvenile in custody

BOURNE, Mass. — Bourne police are investigating an incident that hurt two individuals.

According to police, a domestic incident occurred in the 300 block of Old Plymouth Rd.

The stabbing resulted in serious injuries to one individual and minor injuries to another.

One juvenile is in custody and according to police officers are not actively seeking or suspect any other parties were involved.

Bourne Police are working with the Massachusetts State Police and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers will be in the area investigating and Old Plymouth Rd may be closed at times due to the investigation. Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes if possible.

No additional information will be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

