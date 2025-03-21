Boulder rolls down hill and smashes into school building on North Shore, causing gas leak

BEVERLY, Mass. — A boulder rolled down a hill and smashed into a school building on the North Shore, causing a gas leak on Friday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to an odor of gas at the Landmark School in Beverly found the boulder lodged against a dormitory’s gas meter, according to the Beverly Fire Department.

The building was checked for residents and National Grid was called to shut off the gas.

The utility company was working to make repairs to the broken gas meter.

“Thankfully this is school break for Landmark and very few students were on campus,” the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

Things you don't see everyday. Crews responded for an odor of gas and found a boulder had rolled down hill into a gas... Posted by Beverly Fire Department on Friday, March 21, 2025

