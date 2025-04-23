Bottle containing fireworks prompts bomb squad response in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a bottle containing fireworks was found in Hopkinton.

According to police, officials responded to a wooded area in town on Monday afternoon after receiving a call around 1:57 p.m. for a reported suspicious device.

Residents found the bottle in the woods on private property more than a mile away from the Boston Marathon route.

State Police bomb technicians conducted a visual examination and X-ray diagnostics and determined the bottle contained expended and live energetic material in the form of consumer-grade fireworks.

The bomb technicians safely removed the contents for documentation and transport from the scene.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the bottle was first spotted days earlier, over the weekend, but reported to authorities on Monday.

“Any unexploded firework or suspicious object found after a firework display should be considered live and dangerous,” said Fire Chief Daugherty. “Do not touch. Notify the fire department or police department immediately, by calling 911, for proper handling and disposal.”

Chief Bennett and Chief Daugherty asked parents to impress upon their children that fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts because they are dangerous.

An investigation into how the bottle ended up in the woods is ongoing.

“Every year in Massachusetts, illegal fireworks cause serious injuries and property damage,” said Police Chief Bennett. “If you know anything about this object, call.”

“At this time, there is no evidence that suggests there was any intention to cause harm to the public,” said Police Chief Bennett. “Although it was reported the same day as the Boston Marathon, we found nothing to suggest it was related to the event. Thank you to the conscientious residents who reported finding this object in the woods. That was the right call to make.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

