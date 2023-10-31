Boston’s tent ban set to go into effect on the city’s Mass and Cass section Wednesday

BOSTON — In the troubled Mass and Cass section of Boston, the process to remove all tarps and tents by Wednesday night is well underway.

A newly passed city ordinance banning tents on the streets of Boston is in effect as the corridor continues to see open drug use and homelessness.

And compliance is mandated by mid-week.

Under the ordinance, police can remove tents if the people living in them are offered a place at a shelter, a ride to the shelter, and help storing belongings.

It also eliminates a $25 fine for those who refuse to comply with the ordinance and requires city officials to track available shelter space daily.

With the deadline fast approaching, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu tells Boston 25 News the tents and tarps are coming down.

“I’ve been here multiple times over the last few days and the effort is going smoothly so far,” Mayor Wu said Tuesday. “We have had several dozen people already moved into their placements. Each individual is being matched with shelter placement or services that help support them in their journey on recovery.”

Police and city workers could be seen interacting with people in the corridor, preparing to move the encampments out.

Mayor Wu says priority for precious shelter space is given to people who have been identified as residents here.

The real challenge will be keeping the tents from coming back.

“We do expect and are holding ourselves to a standard of having a very different situation on the ground at Atkinson Street in several days. And there’s been a lot of work that’s gone into that. But it will be an ongoing process of ensuring city-wide that we are reaching people who need services while preventing tents are popping up. That’s just not a safe or healthy way for anyone to be living in Boston,” Mayor Wu said.

The process of clearing tents from the area will cost about $439,000, city officials have estimated.

