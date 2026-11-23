BOSTON — The Swan Boats may be out of the water for the winter, but some of the iconic boats are getting a makeover ahead of a major milestone.

The owners of the Swan Boats shared photos showing restoration work underway on three of the swans.

The trio has been packed away since the 1980s after decades of wear and tear.

The restoration comes ahead of a big year for the landmark attraction in Boston’s Public Garden.

2027 will mark 150 years since the Swan Boats first took to the water.

The Swan Boats are scheduled to open for the season on April 17.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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