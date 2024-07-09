Bostonians brace for more excessive heat, humidity amid heat advisory

BOSTON — People across the Greater Boston area and Southern New England started the week off hot and are bracing for more uncomfortable conditions.

Excessive heat and humidity from sunrise to sunset are making it feel hotter than readings on the thermometer.

The Boston region was placed under a heat advisory as of Monday at noon, and it’s currently slated to last through Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s temperatures are forecasted to peak in the mid-90s with another round of sticky humidity.

There’s a chance that the advisory could be extended into Wednesday due to the heat index.

The weather service warns that the weather conditions “may cause heat illnesses.”

The advisory reminds people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun.

