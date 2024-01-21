Boston woman charged with brutal assault on sister, DA says

BOSTON — A Dorchester woman has been held on $1,000 bail after being arraigned for beating her sister in December after the two had been out drinking, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

Dream Gillenwater, 19 was charged with one count of assault and battery and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot, sidewalk) for the brutal assault on her sister back on December 8, said officials.

Boston Police responded to a call for an unconscious person at 174 Ipswich Street and located the 24-year-old victim on the ground and seemingly out of breath.

Officials said Gillenwater, also on the scene, appeared intoxicated and was verbally abusive toward the officers. Gillenwater told the officers she and her sister, who has not been identified, had been out drinking, according to District Attorney Hayden.

A witness told police that he saw two arguing at a bus story and then saw Gillenwater “slugging” her sister in the back of the head as the sister attempted to walk away. Police said the witness intervened to stop the altercation while calling 911.

Video surveillance obtained from a nearby school by Boston detectives showed Gillenwater stomping on the victim’s head several times. Video also showed Gillenwater standing with both feet on the victim’s head, and then grabbing the victim’s head and slamming it against the sidewalk about four times, according to Hayden.

“The brutality of this assault is evident from the facts, but that it was an attack on a sibling gives it an added dimension of tragedy. It’s fortunate for the victim that the witness called 911 and police responded so quickly,” Hayden said.

Gillenwater was ordered to stay away from her sister, refrain from alcohol and drug use, and be fitted with a GPS tracking device if released, according to Hayden.

Gillenwater will return to court on February 8 for a pre-trial hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

