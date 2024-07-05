Boston violence: One person dead, six others injured after several Friday shootings

BOSTON — Gunfire rang out in several Boston neighborhoods overnight - and into the day on Friday - leaving at least one person dead and six others injured.

The most recent shooting was reported just after noon on Friday. Police responded to Gladeside Avenue and Donwood Terrace in Mattapan and found two shooting victims. At least one of the victims has life-threatening injuries, police said. No details were provided about the victims, and police said no arrests have been made.

The shooting in Mattapan is the fourth of the day being investigated by Boston Police - with ongoing investigations in Roxbury, Dorchester, and Jamaica Plain.

“It’s unacceptable and always devastating whenever we are at night or woken up to an understanding that the lives of some families are forever changed in our city,” said Mayor Michelle Wu at an event on City Hall Plaza, before word of the fourth Friday shooting came in.

An earlier shooting in Roxbury was deadly according to Boston Police.

Officers say they responded to 618 Shawmut Avenue for the report of a person shot at Ramsay Park and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead. The shooting happened at about 1:33 a.m. Police say there have been no arrests and there is an active investigation.

“My heart is with those who are recovering and those who are grieving today,” said Wu. “We have seen some tremendous progress and trending in the right direction in terms of violence across the city this year and this week and this weekend is always one that we are on high alert on because there are so many people out and about and unfortunately, we still have a lot more work to do.”

One man named Robert who lives close to where that shooting happened in Roxbury said he heard what sounded like firecrackers. He said shootings are a problem in that area of the neighborhood.

“They all gather right here, it’s a one-way street, and a guy whistles when he sees a cruiser coming. You know you’ve got to see it to believe it,” said Robert. He continued, “It’s just terrible. You walk out the door you got to worry if you get hit by a drive-by shooting. I don’t know how it can be resolved but putting more pressure on the situation is the only thing I can think of.”

Robert hopes one change could make a difference to Ramsay Park.

“The park needs to be lit up at night. There’s all kinds of crime in there at night, its pitch black, it needs floodlights it needs to be lit up.” Robert went on to say, “Criminals don’t like light. It’s just a fact. Of course, they don’t like light because they can be seen. Darkness is their element.”

In Jamaica Plain, three people were shot and wounded, just before that shooting in Roxbury.

Police say they responded to 287 Centre Street and found three adults with gunshot wounds. They were all taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests were reported in that shooting either.

Later on Friday, at about 5:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Dorchester at 783 Blue Hill Avenue. The victim is being treated at Boston Medical Center. That person’s injuries are also considered non-life-threatening and no arrests have been made in that investigation.

About eight officers walked the parking lot in a line with flashlights looking for evidence. They also put down several evidence markers near the gas pumps.

“Even if a shooting is not fatal, it still creates so much trauma and obviously when a life is lost that is infinitely more painful and impactful on the community,” said Wu.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

