Boston University police investigating second pair of sexual assaults this week

BOSTON — Boston University police are investigating a second pair of sexual assaults this week that occurred Wednesday night.

A student walking down the sidewalk near 168 Bay State Rd. around 10 p.m. reported they were approached by a person on a bicycle who touched the student inappropriately.

“The suspect rode away and the student was able to call BUPD who searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect,” police said in a campus crime alert.

The suspect is described as a white male riding a dark-colored bicycle wearing blue jeans and a dark cap or hooded sweatshirt.

An hour later, around 11 p.m., a student reported that they were approached by a person on a bicycle who touched them inappropriately on the Charles River Esplanade near the Silber Footbridge

“The suspect rode away and the student was able to call BUPD who searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect” officials added.

The suspect is described as a male riding on a black bicycle wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The student was not able to provide any further details at this time.

This is the second pair of sexual assaults reported on BU’s campus this week and police say they are unrelated to the ones reported on October 24th.

Police are anyone with information is urged to contact BUPD at (617) 353-2121.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

