Boston University shuttle bus fire sparked by hybrid battery, chief says

BOSTON — A busy Boston roadway was shut down following a bus fire on Thursday.

Around 4 p.m., crews responded to the area of Massachusetts Avenue at Tremont Street for a report of a Boston University that had caught fire.

According to Boston University, the shuttle bus was out of service coming from Braintree to Boston and was scheduled to be put in service later in the day.

The driver smelled smoke and pulled over on Mass Ave to determine the cause.

A BU spokesperson says the fire was caused from the hybrid bus battery.

“We are grateful for the calm response of the driver to help ensure safe handling of the issue,” the spokesperson said.

The roadway between Tremont Street and Shawmut Avenue was shut down for a lengthy period of time while crews investigated.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group