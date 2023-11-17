Boston teen charged for ‘unprovoked’ attack on 84-year-old man at MBTA station, DA says

BOSTON — A Boston teen previously accused of unarmed robbery is charged with a violent attack on an 84-year-old man at a Jamaica Plain MBTA Station on Tuesday, according to authorities.

A 15-year-old girl appeared in West Roxbury Juvenile Court on Thursday and was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot) on a person over 65. She has been ordered held for 60 days.

Officers responding to the upper busway at Forest Hills station just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of an elderly male assaulted found the 84-year-old victim on the ground bleeding from his forehead, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Three patrons, two doctors, and a medical student, were tending to the victim.

The victim was alert and conscious and was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for treatment.

Video surveillance allegedly showed the victim had been beaten by a group of male and female assailants. The group had exited a bus and congregated at the front entrance to the station. As the victim was walking by, some of the teens began following him, and the 15-year-old suspect allegedly kicked his legs, causing him to fall forward on his face.

Using that video, officers were able to identify the suspect.

Police observed her walking toward the JFK/UMass MBTA Station on Wednesday around 2:45 p.m. wearing the same jeans and jacket as in the attack video. She was subsequently arrested.

The judge ordered $500 bail on the new charge and an additional $500 bail on an existing unarmed robbery charge for the juvenile. The judge also ordered the girl to stay away from the victim, stay away from Forest Hills station, and submit to GPS monitoring.

“The quick work by MBTA police in identifying and apprehending the juvenile responsible for this entirely unprovoked attack sends a direct message to anyone contemplating such intolerable crimes—you will be identified, you will be arrested, and you will be prosecuted,” Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

