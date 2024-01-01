Boston street closed amid investigation into crash with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON — A street in a Boston neighborhood was shut down on New Year’s Day morning due to an investigation into a crash that caused life-threatening injuries.

River Street in Hyde Park is closed between Gordon Street and Reservation Road, according to the Boston Police Department.

The one-car crash resulted in life-threatening injuries but it wasn’t immediately clear how many people were involved.

A photo from the scene showed the street roped off with yellow tape and a wrecked black sedan resting on the sidewalk.

The crash left the street littered with debris and detectives placed several evidence markers in the road.

Boston police offered no additional details on the crash.

Traffic alert: @bostonpolice say River Street in Hyde Park is closed between Gordon St and Reservation Road while police investigate a life threatening one car crash on River St. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/XUo9Rt597w — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) January 1, 2024

Traffic Advisory: River Street in Hyde Park is closed between Gordon St and Reservation Road while police investigate a life threatening one car crash at 1398 River Street. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 1, 2024

