Boston sees first pediatric flu deaths since 2013; officials warn peak is still coming

BOSTON — Another pediatric death in Boston has been linked to the flu, making the state total four, as of Tuesday.

The Boston Public Health Commission confirmed that two of the children were under the age of two. Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Bisola Ojikutu calling it “a devastating loss.”

Health officials report flu cases in Boston have surged sharply in recent weeks. They say, from mid to late December, confirmed cases jumped more than 120%, hospitalizations nearly tripled, and emergency room visits for flu symptoms rose by 135%.

While most hospitalizations involved adults over 65, officials say children are increasingly impacted. Hospitalizations among kids under five rose by 150% in just two weeks, double what they were at this time last year.

“In Boston, we had not had a pediatric flu death since 2013. So, it’s clear that we’re having a particularly bad season, particularly for children,” Dr. Ojikutu said. “Compared to last year, we noted twice as many kids who’ve been hospitalized for the flu this season and we’re nowhere near our peak yet.”

The Boston Public Health Commission is urging parents to vaccinate children 6-months and older, calling the flu shot the best protection against severe illness, even for this year’s predominant strain which evolved after this year’s vaccine.

“Boston has about a 32.5% rate of vaccination amongst all residents. If you compare that to the state, we’re lagging behind slightly, about 34% of residents have been vaccinated. So, this is a concern,” Dr. Ojikutu said.

The city is offering free flu and COVID vaccines throughout January with no appointment, insurance, or ID required.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

