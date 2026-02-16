Boston Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy addresses the departure of Alex Bregman

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Boston Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy met with the media over the weekend and addressed the departure of veteran third baseman Alex Bregman as the ballclub held its first full-squad spring training workout in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Red Sox kicked off their preparations for the 2026 season at JetBlue Park, with aspirations of returning to the postseason after being bounced by the New York Yankees in the 2025 Wild Card round of the MLB playoffs.

While the Red Sox bolstered their roster in several areas over the offseason, Bregman opted to leave Boston in free agency, signing a five-year, $175 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.

Kennedy was asked about Bregman on Sunday.

“Look, if Alex Bregman wanted to be here, ultimately he’d be here,” Kennedy said. “He chose a different path, and we wish him well.”

The Cubs and Red Sox are scheduled to face off in a series at Fenway Park in late September. Kennedy added that he is “looking forward” to seeing Bregman then.

Caleb Durbin and Marcelo Mayer will likely compete to replace Bregman on the hot corner.

Boston plays its first exhibition game against Northeastern on Feb. 20. They then open up Grapefruit League play on Feb. 21.

The Red Sox open the 2026 season on the road against the Cincinnati Reds on March 26 . The home opener at Fenway is set for April 3.

