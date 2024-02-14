Boston Red Sox begin spring training today as pitchers, catchers report for 1st workouts

FORT MYERS, Fla. — In a sure sign that warmer days are just around the corner, the Boston Red Sox kick off spring training on Wednesday at Fenway South in Florida.

Red Sox pitchers and catchers will have their first workouts at the club’s training and player development complex in Lee County, Florida, at 10 a.m.

The team says 33 pitchers and seven catchers will be on hand for the workouts, which are free and open to the public.

Boston’s first full-squad workout is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 19. The Red Sox are expected to have 64 players in camp with 11 infielders, seven outfielders, and six infielder/outfielders joining the pitchers and catchers.

All workouts from February 14-22 will occur at 11500 Fenway South Drive in Fort Myers.

Spring training games begin at JetBlue Park on Friday, Feb. 23, at 1:05 p.m. with a game against the Northeastern University Huskies. The Grapefruit League schedule launches on the road at Ed Smith Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 1:05 p.m. against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox begin their regular season on the road against the Seattle Mariners on March 28. Their home opener is slated for April 9 against the Orioles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group