Boston ranked as one of the ‘tidiest cities’ in America

Spring is almost here which means spring cleaning season is right around the corner.

Yelp recently came out with its ranking of ‘tidiest cities’ in America and Boston landed on the list.

According to Yelp, Boston residents were specifically interested in calling the pros for eco and green cleaning, mattress cleaning, professional organizing, and more.

The list reveals spots that statistically have the highest demands for cleaning services during the season.

Here are the top 10 tidiest cities in America:

Honolulu, HI San Francisco, CA Detroit, MI Orlando, FL Boston, MA San Diego, CA Los Angeles, CA Tampa, FL Las Vegas, NV St Louis, MO

To view the full rankings, visit the link here.

