Boston ranked as the best city for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

BOSTON — St. Patrick’s Day is a little over a week away and if the Guinness and whiskey aren’t floating yet, it will be soon, especially in Boston.

Boston has just been ranked the best city for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, according to a new WalletHub report.

31.3 million Americans, or nearly 10% of the population, claim Irish ancestry. This year consumers are estimated to spend $7.2 billion on the green holiday.

WalletHub compared 200 of the largest cities across 15 key metrics to find the best places to wear green and save some, too. Their data looked at Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to the lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day to the weather forecast.

Here’s how Boston rated on Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Boston (1=Best, 100=Avg.):

7th – % of Irish Population

4th – Irish Pubs & Restaurants per Capita

131st – Weather Forecast for St. Patrick’s Day

96th Safety & Accessibility

Boston scored a 68.05, Chicago came in 2nd place and Savannah came in third.

Worcester in Massachusetts ranked in the top 10 list, coming in at #7 with a score of 61.31.

No matter how you choose to celebrate it’s always great to do it in a place with a lot of festive energy with friends and family.

