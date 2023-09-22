Boston Public Health Commission encourages residents to get the flu shot ahead of flu season

BOSTON — The Boston Public Health Commission is encouraging residents to get the flu shot ahead of flu season.

According to the BPHC, flu vaccination is safe and highly effective at lowering the risk of illness and severe disease requiring hospitalization.

“Getting the flu vaccine in the next few weeks helps ensure strong protection from the virus before peak flu activity begins. As it gets colder, the risk of infection and severe illness increases,” BPHC said in a release

The most common symptoms of the flu are fever, chills, cough, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, muscle or body aches, headache, fatigue, and in some cases, vomiting and diarrhea.

The flu is highly contagious and can cause severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

“Getting your annual flu shot should be at the top of your fall to-do list because vaccination is the best way to decrease the risk of severe illness and hospitalization from the flu especially if you are older, very young, pregnant, or have a weakened immune system,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “If you are at higher risk and develop flu symptoms, reach out to your health care provider. Treatment may be available. "

Flu vaccines are available in multiple locations across the city.

BPHC’s standing clinics at the Bruce C. Bolling Building in Roxbury and at City Hall have the flu shot. Walk-ins are welcome, no appointments or proof of insurance are needed.

Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building, 2300 Washington St., Roxbury

Open Thursdays - Saturdays from 12 pm - 6 pm

City Hall, Haymarket Room (2nd Floor) 1 City Hall Square, Boston

Open Mondays from 7 am - 1 pm and Wednesdays from 12 pm - 5 pm

To find a vaccination location near you, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

