Boston Psychiatrist shares tips on how to talk to kids about the traumatic events in Israel

By Boston25News.com Staff

Israel Palestinians Mourners react beside grave of Mapal Adam, during her funeral in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Adam was killed by Hamas militants on Saturday as they carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack that killed over 1,000 Israelis. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) (Francisco Seco/AP)

BOSTON — Health experts say the traumatic events out of Israel and Gaza can cause a heightened sense of stress and anxiety, especially among children.

Boston 25 Anchor Vanessa Welch spoke with a Boston Medical Center Psychiatrist, Dr. Christine Crawford how to talk to kids about what’s happening in the Middle East.

The death toll continued to climb Wednesday as the war between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day.

The Israel Defense Force continued to pound the Gaza Strip with airstrikes after Hamas militants carried out surprise attacks that claimed hundreds of lives on Saturday. At least 22 U.S. citizens are among the more than 2,300 people confirmed dead on either side of the conflict.

