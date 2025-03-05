Boston police urging for the public’s help in search for missing 17-year-old with autism

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is seeking help from the public in the search for a missing 17-year-old autistic boy.

Edward “Neddy” Kelly, originally from Falmouth, resides in a group home in Framingham and attends the Albert Holland School at 60 Washington Street in Dorchester.

Kelly was last seen around 12:45 PM on Wednesday after fleeing from the school.

Kelly was wearing gray jeans, an Ed Hardy sweatshirt, a white tie-dye jacket, and a black backpack.

Boston police is asking anyone with information to contact one of the following:

B-2 Detectives: 617-343-6683

DCF Social Worker, Matt Hilton: 508-760-0294

DCF Supervisor: 857-292-3271

After-Hours DCF Hotline: 1-800-792-5200

Community members who wish to assist anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line:

Online: https://police.boston.gov/crimestoppers

Phone: 1-800-494-TIPS

Text: Send “TIP” to CRIME (27463)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

