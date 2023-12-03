Boston police union, city reach tenative agreement on 5-year contract

BOSTON — The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association and the city have reached a tentative agreement on a new five-year contract, Boston 25 learned Sunday.

In a joint statement, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and BPPA President Larry Calderone announced the new deal.

“We are glad to have reached a tentative agreement at the negotiating table for a five-year collective bargaining contract between the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association and the City of Boston. This tentative agreement reflects our shared focus on ensuring safety across every neighborhood through community policing and providing necessary resources for the health and well-being of officers and their families. We are especially grateful to all the Boston Police officers who serve our city day and night with professionalism and dedication.”

The mayor’s office tells Boston 25 that Union membership must now ratify the deal.

More specific details regarding the new agreement were not immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

