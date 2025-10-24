Boston police trying to identify man seen exposing himself to kids waiting for school bus

BOSTON — Police in Boston are turning to the public for help identifying a man who they say has been seen exposing himself to children waiting for their school bus.

There has been a string of indecent exposure incidents reported in the area of 835 Huntington Avenue, near the Mission Park MBTA station, during the morning hours, according to the Boston Police Department.

“The suspect has been observed exposing and touching himself in front of children as they wait for their school bus,” the department said in a statement.

After the alleged incidents, police say the suspect has been spotted leaving the area on a scooter when the children board the bus.

Police released images of the suspect on Friday with the hope that the public would recognize him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275.

An investigation remains ongoing.

