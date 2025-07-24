Boston police seeking public’s help identifying suspects in recent Prowler incidents

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspects in connection with recent Prowler incidents.

Boston police seeking public’s help identifying suspects in recent ‘prowler’ incident (Boston Police Department)

Police say the incidents occurred on Monday, July 7, Saturday, July 12, Tuesday, July 15, and Wednesday, July 16, between 12:00-1:00 AM, in the area of Kilsyth Road.

Police say they’ve identified one suspect, but as many as two more may be involved.

If you have any information related to this case, you’re asked to contact the Boston Police Department District D-14 Detectives at (617) 343-4256.

Those who wish to do so anonymously can contact the CrimeStoppers tipline by:

Phone: 1-800-494-TIPS

By Text: Text “TIP” to CRIME (27463)

Online: Boston Police CrimeStoppers

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

