Boston police seeking public’s help in identifying September larceny suspect

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a larceny on Elm Street in Charlestown on September 14.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:43 PM, when four Amazon packages were stolen from the front steps of a residence.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, last seen wearing a white Bruins hat and a Celtics jersey.

Detectives from District A-1, which covers Downtown, Charlestown, Beacon Hill, Chinatown, and the North End, are actively investigating the case. They are reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Community members who have information about the suspect or the incident are encouraged to contact Detectives at (617) 343-4571.

Those who wish to do so anonymously can also do so via phone at 1-800-494-TIPS (8477), by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463), or through the Boston Police CrimeStoppers website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

