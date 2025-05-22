BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person involved in an armed robbery.

Police released these photos of the individual:

0 of 9 Boston police seeking public’s help identifying individual in connection with an armed robbery (Boston Police Department) Boston police seeking public’s help identifying individual in connection with an armed robbery (Boston Police Department) Boston police seeking public’s help identifying individual in connection with an armed robbery (Boston Police Department) Boston police seeking public’s help identifying individual in connection with an armed robbery (Boston Police Department) Boston police seeking public’s help identifying individual in connection with an armed robbery (Boston Police Department) Boston police seeking public’s help identifying individual in connection with an armed robbery (Boston Police Department) Boston police seeking public’s help identifying individual in connection with an armed robbery (Boston Police Department) Boston police seeking public’s help identifying individual in connection with an armed robbery (Boston Police Department)

The individual can be seen wearing a gray New England Patriots hoodie, black pants, gloves, and a face mask.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 19 around 7:02 AM, when the individual entered the Quincy Variety Store in the area of 236 Quincy Street.

The individual then proceeded to take an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register, exit the store, and walked across Quincy Street on Magnolia Street towards Kineo Street.

Boston Police are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information on the incident is encouraged to call 911 or District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

Those who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group