Boston police seeking public’s help in identifying four suspects connected to assault in Roxbury

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying four suspects involved in an aggravated assault that occurred in Roxbury on September 28.

The incident took place at approximately 9:12 PM when officers responded to a report of a stabbing near Cheney Street.

Upon arrival, they found an adult female victim with a serious but non-life-threatening stab wound, who was subsequently transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives have determined that the stabbing occurred at 469 Blue Hill Avenue. They are actively investigating the incident and have released images of the four individuals they are trying to identify.

Community members who have information about the suspect or the incident are encouraged to contact Detectives at (617) 343-4571.

Those who wish to do so anonymously can also do so via phone at 1-800-494-TIPS (8477), by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463), or through the Boston Police CrimeStoppers website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

